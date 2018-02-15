Kenya: Greg Snow Freezes Indiza to Win Kenya Open Series at Muthaiga

Muthaiga's Greg Snow beat the long-hitting Dismas Indiza by one shot, to clinch the third leg of the Kenya Open qualifying series at Muthaiga Golf Club on Thursday.

Snow recovered from three single bogeys at the first, fifth and sixth and a double at the par five-seventh to post two over par 73 for a total of three over par 287, with only a birdie at the eighth.

He, however, managed to managed to recover at the back nine where he eagled the 10th and birdied the 13th after dropping one shot at the 11th.

Indiza on the other hand carded four over at the front nine with bogeys at the first, third, seventh and ninth, but recovered three shots at the back nine where he eagled the 10th and picked up a birdie at the 18th for one over par 72 and a tournament aggregate of four over par 288.

Vet Lab Sports Club's Mathew Omondi shared the day's second best round, a two under par 69 for a two-way tie with home pro Nicholas Rokoine on 10 over par 294.

Rokoine fired level par 71 to also wind up the day on 294 and a shot better than Kopan Timbe - who fired the lowest round of the day, a 68 for 295.