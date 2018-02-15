15 February 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Greg Snow Freezes Indiza to Win Kenya Open Series at Muthaiga

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Larry Ngala

Muthaiga's Greg Snow beat the long-hitting Dismas Indiza by one shot, to clinch the third leg of the Kenya Open qualifying series at Muthaiga Golf Club on Thursday.

Snow recovered from three single bogeys at the first, fifth and sixth and a double at the par five-seventh to post two over par 73 for a total of three over par 287, with only a birdie at the eighth.

He, however, managed to managed to recover at the back nine where he eagled the 10th and birdied the 13th after dropping one shot at the 11th.

Indiza on the other hand carded four over at the front nine with bogeys at the first, third, seventh and ninth, but recovered three shots at the back nine where he eagled the 10th and picked up a birdie at the 18th for one over par 72 and a tournament aggregate of four over par 288.

Vet Lab Sports Club's Mathew Omondi shared the day's second best round, a two under par 69 for a two-way tie with home pro Nicholas Rokoine on 10 over par 294.

Rokoine fired level par 71 to also wind up the day on 294 and a shot better than Kopan Timbe - who fired the lowest round of the day, a 68 for 295.

Kenya

Lawyer Miguna's Deportation Illegal - High Court

The High Court has declared the deportation of fiery lawyer Miguna Miguna to Canada illegal. Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.