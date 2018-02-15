15 February 2018

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Isu Tinoti, Zorora Murugare Morgan Tsvangirai

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: MDC-T
The late MDC-T President Morgan Tsvangirai addressing a rally (file photo).
press release By Stevens Mokgalapa

The DA joins Zimbabweans and the rest of the world in mourning the passing of the country's opposition leader, Morgan Tsvangirai.

We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of this brave African leader.

Tsvangirai fearlessly stared tyranny and dictatorship in the face and fought for freedom and democracy in his country.

Whilst others in the ruling ZANU-PF turned a blind eye and cooperated in the downfall of his country, Tsvangirai was brave enough to step out and form a dissenting voice to a ruthless regime.

Under the banner of the Movement for Democratic Change, Tsvangirai advocated for human rights and equality in Zimbabwe.

The legacy that you left behind for your fellow Zimbabweans, is one of bravery, defiance, courage and determined resilience.

Your tenacity to stand up to authoritarian rule and shake it to its core will always be remembered throughout our continent.

Tsvangirai was a true democrat to the end and an inspiration and role model to Zimbabweans in South Africa and the world over.

Isu tinoti, zorora murugare Morgan Tsvangirai. Rest in peace.

Stevens Mokgalapa MP

DA Shadow Minister of International Relations and Cooperation

More on This

Morgan Tsvangirai Dies - 'We Have Lost Our Icon'

Zimbabwe's longtime opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai has died at the age of 65. The former trade unionist was one of… Read more »

Read the original article on DA.

Copyright © 2018 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.