Zimbabwe: Isu Tinoti, Zorora Murugare Morgan Tsvangirai

Photo: MDC-T

The late MDC-T President Morgan Tsvangirai addressing a rally (file photo).

press release

The DA joins Zimbabweans and the rest of the world in mourning the passing of the country's opposition leader, Morgan Tsvangirai.

We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of this brave African leader.

Tsvangirai fearlessly stared tyranny and dictatorship in the face and fought for freedom and democracy in his country.

Whilst others in the ruling ZANU-PF turned a blind eye and cooperated in the downfall of his country, Tsvangirai was brave enough to step out and form a dissenting voice to a ruthless regime.

Under the banner of the Movement for Democratic Change, Tsvangirai advocated for human rights and equality in Zimbabwe.

The legacy that you left behind for your fellow Zimbabweans, is one of bravery, defiance, courage and determined resilience.

Your tenacity to stand up to authoritarian rule and shake it to its core will always be remembered throughout our continent.

Tsvangirai was a true democrat to the end and an inspiration and role model to Zimbabweans in South Africa and the world over.

Isu tinoti, zorora murugare Morgan Tsvangirai. Rest in peace.

Stevens Mokgalapa MP

DA Shadow Minister of International Relations and Cooperation