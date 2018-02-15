Its all system go at Rustenburg, South Africa, on Tuesday next week where renowned Malawian investor Dr Shepherd Bushiri launches his multi-million dollar five star hotel he has been building for the past 8 months.

The hotel is just one of the 8 hotels that Bushiri owns in different countries under SB Hotels which is an entity of Shepherd Bushiri Investments (SBI).

In a media statement released on Thursday, Bushiri said the launch of the hotel is a fulfilment of his beliefs of being a man with a vision and goals.

"I have come to learn in life that prayer and hard work can never fail you. I have always been a man with a vision and with goals, and to some, those goals have always seemed impossible because I am a man of faith," he said.

He added that he believes God for big things and through God, he has always had courage for accomplishment.

"It has been a difficult road and I met a lot of hiccups along the way, but I thank God for He has never, for one day deserted or failed me. I had faith that we would build this hotel to its finish and finally, these are the results," he said.

The wealthy Bushiri notes that it is not enough to just be intellectually sufficient, if you truly want to run a successful business then you need to involve God.

"Don't build with money, build with God. Don't buy with cash- buy with faith," he said.

The launch will be a double celebration for Dr Bushiri, the president of SBI, as the day of the launch is also his birthday.

Known as Sparkling Water Hotel and Spa, the hotel boasts of the worlds' first class facilities such as modern restaurants, spa, conference venues, children playground, vintage homes and different other adventurous activities.

Further, the hotel is also an ideal escape from city life. Located in the picturesque and historical Magaliesberg Mountains, it's a perfect place to leave the pressure of the rat race behind. It's located an hour or so drive from Johannesburg.

SBI communications director Ephraim Nyondo said the launch will be graced by several high profile individuals from across the globe.