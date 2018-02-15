15 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: President Swears in Bengo Governor and a Number of Consultants

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, swore in on Wednesday the new governor of the northern Bengo province, Mara Quiosa.

In the same occasion the head of state also swore in several consultants of the President's Office and non-executive administrators of the Sovereign Fund of Angola and of the Angolan Airlines Company (TAAG).

The newly sworn in consultants of the President's Office are Albina Assis Pereira Africano, Ana Maria de Oliveira, Assunção Afonso de Sousa dos Anjos, João Baptista Chindandi, José Maria Botelho de Vasconcelos, Paulo Fernando Matos, Paulo Tjipilica, and Santana André Pitra.

The president also appointed Ismael Abraão Gaspar Martins as Non- Executive Administrator of the Sovereign Fund, Lourenço Manuel Gomes Neto as Non-Executive Administrator for TAAG and Mendonça Luís as deputy- governor for Technical and Infrastructure Services of Cuanza-Norte province.

