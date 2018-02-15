Namibia: Jumbo Tissue Plant Still On the Cards for Gobabis

The envisaged construction of a second tissue paper manufacturing plant at Gobabis, which is expected to use recycled material, is still on the cards.

Hiskia Tjatjitua, the entrepreneur behind the initiative, told Nampa on Monday work will start soon on the project.

He said they are in the final stages of negotiating with the project's financing institutions and entities and once the negotiations are completed, the project will continue as planned.

"We are negotiating terms for financing, as you know this is a huge project that would require huge capital injection. Everything is in place for the project to kick off once the negotiations are concluded," he said.

Tjatjitua, although optimistic that the project would start soon, could, however, not say when it will commence, nor would he shed light on the nature of negotiations underway.

The plant, whose construction was scheduled to start in late 2016, is expected to produce toilet paper, among other products.

The project was launched by then deputy minister of trade and industry, Tjekero Tweya in August 2016.

The Gobabis municipality has already made land available to the project on the southern outskirts of the town, along the C23 road to Leonardville.

During the launch of the project, Tjatjitua said the project is expected to employ 25 people in its initial stages. This could increase to about 400 permanent and temporary employees when it reaches full production capacity.

The project will utilise recycled paper to make its products.

Through this exercise, they will not only rid the town of the excess paper which litters the streets, but will also contribute towards a greener Namibia by reducing waste paper clogging the environment.

This will be the second massive manufacturing plant to be set up in the town in less than five years, following the establishment of the Soft Cloud toilet paper factory in 2012.

Soft Cloud is still operational.

