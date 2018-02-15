Angola: Carnival - Organisers Cancel Saturday Parade

Luanda — The groups União 10 de Dezembro, União 54, and Juventude do Kapalanga will no longer perform on Saturday morning, February 17, as it had been announced by the organisers of the Luanda Carnival following the interruption of the main parade last Tuesday due to the heavy rain that befell the city on that day, thus cancelling the performances of the mentioned groups.

The rain, which started falling during the presentation of the carnival group União Njinga Mbande, forced the provincial carnival commission (organisers) to interrupt the parade and reschedule the presentation of the remaining groups for Saturday morning, in the same venue, that is at Luanda's New Boulevard.

However, the organisers analysed well the existing conditions and reached an agreement with the carnival groups that could not perform on the main day due to the rain, and, after the parties decided for a non repetition of the act on Saturday, which would be followed by the publication of the results, the organisers accepted to compensate the excluded groups and go ahead with the release of the overall results this Thursday.

The Luanda Carnival Parade involves three competitions of different categories, namely the Class C parade (Children category), held last Saturday, Class B (adults, second level), held last Sunday and which qualifies the top five contenders to join the top Category (Class A).

The main parade (Class A, adults) was held on Tuesday, but it was disrupted by the heavy rain.

The União Mundo da Ilha group is the title holder of the Luanda Class A competition. The group, from the urban district of Ingombota, also tops the winners list of the Luanda Carnival Parade with 13 main trophies.