Zambia: President Lungu's Reshuffles - Hits and Misses

opinion

President Edgar Lungu has shaken up his cabinet with some radical switches announced while others have been long overdue. The motivation behind some of the changes is unclear while some of them could be read as a direct response from a public outcry.

The flamboyant Dora Siliya has been a highly controversial choice for the agriculture portfolio with majority of the chaos in the Ministry of Agriculture laid on her laps. Others have been so unkind to Siliya to even lay the poor rainfall pattern that has affected agriculture on her doorstep. In truth Siliya has tried given her misplacement in the Ministry of Agriculture and what better place to take her than the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Siliya will certainly be at home in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting given her impeccable credentials as a journalist who served ZNBC as an employee.

Given the at times clueless demeanour her predecessor Mulenga Kampamba exuded sometimes Siliya's appointment could mark a welcome upgrade for the ministry.

It could appear Felix Mutati has run his thread having been demoted from the financial portfolio. Anything but finance for Mutati was always going to be a downgrade and given that he has served in the commerce ministry under fourth Republican President Rupiah Banda.

Not sure how much of a help the appointment of Kampamba as Fisheries minister will help the department but given that she will just be giving policy guidance there could be some positives to look out for.

There can be no skipping the switch of former Copperbelt minister Bowman Lusambo to the Lusaka. Lusambo has made friends and foes on the Copperbelt but may have stepped on too many toes to squeeze himself out of the Copperbelt that is traditionally a political landmine. The Kabushi lawmaker will be at home in Lusaka as the terrain is hugely familiar for him having honed his die hard youth antics in the region.

Margaret Mwanakatwe may be the lady to inject some life in the many financial challenges the country is undergoing and maybe more grateful to being named the second female Finance Minister after Edith Nawakwi.

CABINET RESHUFFLES

Dora Siliya - Minister of Information

Richard Musukwa- Mines and Mineral Development

Margaret Mwanakatwe - Minister of Finance

Felix Mutati - Minister of Works and Supply

Christopher Yaluma- Ministry of Commerce Trade and Industry

Dennis Wanchinga - Minister of Water Development

David Mabumba - Minister of General Education

Matthew Nkhuwa - Minister of Energy

Kampamba Mulenga - Minister of Fisheries and Livestock

Michael Katambo - Minister of Agriculture

Bowman Lusambo - Lusaka Province Minister

Japhen Mwakalombe - Copperbelt Province Minister

Nathaniel Mubukwanu - North-Western Province Minister

Richard Kapata - Western Province Minister