15 February 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Divorce Rate Alarming

The family, as an institution, remains the single most important building block of society. When families are strong, society is most likely to be stable.

The opposite is also true. This is why it is both saddening and alarming that this key institution is in jeopardy in Tanzania.

This can be deduced from what is reportedly happening in Zanzibar.

Zanzibar, for years, has been considered a conservative society, especially when it comes to upholding moral and family values. Yet a story published in yesterday's edition of The Citizen revealing rising cases of divorce leaves one with a different impression.

Zanzibar's House of Representatives heard that last year alone there were a total of 1,218 such cases. The causes range from financial stress, infidelity to domestic violence.

This trend should serve as a wakeup call. It is a tip of the iceberg. And it shows that the building block of our society is weakening, hence, more people seeking divorce.

We should be concerned because the weakening of the family will affect the upbringing of the children and how they are prepared to become responsible citizens.

While there cannot be simple answers to this situation, it is high time religious leaders stepped in and help rescue the family institution.

Relevant authorities in government should also work with religious leaders in addressing the problem.

