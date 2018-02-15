Tanzania: More Initiatives Needed to Boost Agriculture

Agriculture remains the mainstay of Tanzania's economy. The sector contributes close to 30 per cent of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). It is also the source of livelihoods for more than three-quarters of the population.

However, the sector still faces a number of challenges, including low productivity, post-harvest losses, low investment and climate-related risks like droughts.

Tanzania's agriculture is dominated by smallholder farmers, most of who unfortunately depend on seasonal rains. Thus, they are easily affected by climate changes. However, the news that Tanzania is among the four eastern Africa states set to benefit from the global programme on Climate Smart Agriculture (CSA), through partnership with research and donor agencies, is refreshing.

The Climate Smart Agriculture is an approach for transforming and reorienting agricultural systems to support food security under the new realities of climate change. Threats can be reduced by increasing the adaptive capacity of farmers, as well as increasing resilience and resource use efficiency in agricultural productive systems.

These are the kinds of initiatives that will help sustain agriculture and ensure not only food security, but also economic development. But more needs to be done. For example, it is high time the issue of insurance was taken seriously to help, especially smallholder farmers.

Most of them do not have access to insurance services because they are normally themselves considered a huge risk.

Tanzania can borrow a leaf from other African countries where farmers are covered against poor yields resulting from adverse climatic conditions, disease and damage by insects.