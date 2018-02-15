15 February 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: England Club Appoint Malawi Queens' Legend Mary Waya to Drill Shooters

By Nyasa Times Reporter

English netball side Hertfordshire Mavericks have announced the hiring of Malawi Queens' legend Mary Waya as shooters coach.

Waya will sign a year-long deal that will run to 2019, according toMavericks director of netball and head coach Kathyryn Ratnapala.

"I am delighted to be joined by Camilla Buchanan and Mary Waya this season in our coaching team... Waya joined us for Fast5 Netball Series back in October 2017 and again is welcomed as part of the Mavericks coaching team," reads Ratnapala statement posted on the club's website www.mavericksnetball.co.uk.

Ratnapala said Waya brings to the club " a huge amount of international experience, creativity and flair to the game."

Reads the statement: " Working with the Malawi Queens as a player and a coach, she has been a delight to work with. I am looking forward to developing this partnership and her sharing of thoughts and ideas with our shooting area in particular."

Waya has secured the Mavericks' deal a few weeks after being replaced by Griffin Saenda as Queens' head coach. This came after the national team suffered 10-straight losses under her leadership.

