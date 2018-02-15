15 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Education and Health Sectors Top Priorities of Bengo Governor

Luanda — The recently appointed governor of the northern Bengo Province, Mara Quiosa, last Wednesday outlined as top priority for her term a closer attention to the education, health and basic sanitation issues.

The official, who spoke to the press after the swearing-in ceremony held at the Presidential Palace, underlined that taking into account that the province has a huge agricultural potential a special attention will be paid to this sector, as well as to the creation of jobs in rural zones.

Mara Quiosa said also that she has been instructed to attract internal and foreign investments to boost the development of the province.

