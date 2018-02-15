Tanzania: Cashew Lift Lindi, Mtwara Growth

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the south eastern zone grew by 16.3 per cent thanks to good performance in agriculture and manufacturing sectors. The GDP for Ruvuma, Mtwara, Lindi and Coast regions measured at current price, climbed to 10.75tri/-in 2016 from 9.24tri/- in 2015, according to a Bank of Tanzania report"This performance was mainly on account of good performance in agriculture and manufacturing sectors," says the report titled South Eastern Zone Economic Performance Report For the Year Ending June 2017.

According to the report, Ruvuma accounted for 37.6 percent of zone's GDP followed by Mtwara (26.1 percent), Lindi (18.9 percent) and Coast (17.4 percent). "As regards to growth, Lindi Region took the lead by registering growth of 20.3 percent, followed by Mtwara (18.6 percent), and Ruvuma and Coast regions at 14.2 and 13.5 percent, respectively," the report said.

BoT further said in 2016 theSouthern eastern zone's GDP accounted for 10.4 percent of the country's GDP, an increase of 0.2 basis points from the preceding year reflecting slightly increase in economic activities in the zone. The GDP also pushed up per capital income of the zone that increased by 14.8 percent to 2.15m/- in 2016 from 1.87m/- in 2015. "Ruvuma and Lindi [registered a growth] above national average," the report showed. Ruvuma recorded the highest income per capita in the zone, while Coast region had the lowest.

On agriculture output the zone main cash crops include cashew nuts, coffee, tobacco and sesame. The value of cash crops procured rose to 1.081tri/- in 2-16/17 from 514.2bn/- in 2015/16, following increases in procurement of cashewnuts and sesame. Cashew-nuts procurement during the season rose by 70.6 percent to 264,887.5 tonnes from 155,244.6 tonnes in 2015/16. In this year season procurement was estimated at 350,000 tonnes.

On other hand coffee output and value went down to 13,733 tonnes worth 48.1bn/- compared with 17,519 tonnes at 52.6bn/- in 2015/16, mainly due to cyclic nature of the crop. The sesame production increased by 46 percent to 81,811.1 tonnes valued at 106.4bn/- following better prices offered during the preceding season. However, "procurement of the crop is still carried out in an unorganized market hence farmers do not enjoy competitive prices," BoT said