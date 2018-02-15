East Africa: Tanzania, Region Warned to Brace for Floods

Authorities in the Greater Horn of Africa (GHA), including Tanzania, have been advised to take precaution against predicted floods in some countries in the region, due to normal and above normal rainfall expected during the March-April-May (MAM) season.

According to a statement issued at the end of the Forty Eighth Greater Horn of Africa Climate Outlook Forum (GHACOF 48) held in Mombasa, Kenya, the IGAD Climate Prediction and Applications Centre (ICPAC) will provide regional updates on regular basis.

National meteorological and hydrological services on their part are expected to downscale the forecast to country level, by providing detailed national and sub-national updates.

The outlook included inputs from weather experts and various global climate centres including the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), Global Producing Centres and the International Research Institute for Climate and Society.

The statement stressed that the outlook is relevant only for the March-May 2018 season for relatively large areas of the region. Local and month-tomonth variations might occur as the season progresses.

"However, there are higher chances of above normal to normal rainfall over parts of South Sudan, western Ethiopia, southwestern Uganda, northeastern Rwanda and Southern Tanzania," the statement reads in part. It explained further that there would be increased likelihood of normal to below normal rainfall over much of Somalia, southeastern Ethiopia and eastern Kenya.

Adding, "The consensus means temperature outlook for MAM season indicates an increased likelihood of warmer to normal temperatures over much of the eastern parts, normal to cooler than normal temperatures over central parts and cooler to normal temperatures in the western