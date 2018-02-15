15 February 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

East Africa: Tanzania, Region Warned to Brace for Floods

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: warrenski/Flickr
Storm clouds (file photo).

Authorities in the Greater Horn of Africa (GHA), including Tanzania, have been advised to take precaution against predicted floods in some countries in the region, due to normal and above normal rainfall expected during the March-April-May (MAM) season.

According to a statement issued at the end of the Forty Eighth Greater Horn of Africa Climate Outlook Forum (GHACOF 48) held in Mombasa, Kenya, the IGAD Climate Prediction and Applications Centre (ICPAC) will provide regional updates on regular basis.

National meteorological and hydrological services on their part are expected to downscale the forecast to country level, by providing detailed national and sub-national updates.

The outlook included inputs from weather experts and various global climate centres including the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), Global Producing Centres and the International Research Institute for Climate and Society.

The statement stressed that the outlook is relevant only for the March-May 2018 season for relatively large areas of the region. Local and month-tomonth variations might occur as the season progresses.

"However, there are higher chances of above normal to normal rainfall over parts of South Sudan, western Ethiopia, southwestern Uganda, northeastern Rwanda and Southern Tanzania," the statement reads in part. It explained further that there would be increased likelihood of normal to below normal rainfall over much of Somalia, southeastern Ethiopia and eastern Kenya.

Adding, "The consensus means temperature outlook for MAM season indicates an increased likelihood of warmer to normal temperatures over much of the eastern parts, normal to cooler than normal temperatures over central parts and cooler to normal temperatures in the western

Tanzania

Kenya Admits Losing Tourists to Tanzania

Kenya has admitted that it has been losing tourists to Tanzania in recent years. Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.