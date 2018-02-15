Namibia: Woman Denied Bail After Friend's Killing

A Katutura woman made her first appearance in court yesterday for allegedly fatally stabbing her friend in the chest after an argument on Tuesday in Okuryangava, and was denied bail.

Jamee Kahuure appeared in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court in Katutura before Magistrate Bernedine Kubersky.

Kahuure (25) allegedly fatally stabbed her friend Denice Toudy Willemse (22) after they had an argument, police commissioner Sylvanus Nghishindimbwa confirmed, adding that they could not say at this stage what had caused the argument.

Willemse's mother, Maartjie Haragaes, told The Namibian that the last conversation she had with her daughter was when she asked her to dance, and she refused.

"A few hours before she died, I came to where they were sitting, and she said to me 'Mommy, kom ons jazz tog', but I said not now. If only I knew that was supposed to be our last dance together, I would have.

She was a lovely person. When she died in my arms, I closed her eyes, and today when I went to the mortuary, her eyes were open again, and I told her that it was 'time to rest my child'. She died too soon . . . my beautiful daughter," Haragaes said.

She further expressed gratitude to God because she had made peace and no longer had anger or hate in her heart, and that she had forgiven Kahuure, who was like a daughter to her too.

"The good thing is that the families are pulling together, and they are helping with the (funeral) preparations. All we can do now is to pray for Jamee (Kahuure)," Haragaes added.

Kahuure was charged with murder, and remanded in custody due to the seriousness of the crime.

The state was represented by Victoria Thompson, who argued that Kahuure should not be granted bail.

"We fear that if bail is granted, she might interfere with investigations and state witnesses. It will not be in the interest of justice and society if bail is granted as these offences are highly committed in Windhoek," Thompson submitted.

Kahuure told the court that she understood the charge and her legal rights, and said she would apply for legal aid. Her next appearance will be on 7 June.