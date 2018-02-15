Tanzania: Pangani Ferry to Have E-Fare Collection System

Tanzania Electrical, Mechanical Services Agency (TEMESA) plans to fix an automated fare collection system at Pangani Ferry in Tanga Region, to boost revenue collection by plucking off leakages.

The TEMESA Tanga Region Manager, Magreth Gina said on Tuesday that the system will be counting and verifying vehicle and cargoes passing at the ferry to have more accurate data.

She was explaining activities accomplished by the agency and challenges to the Deputy Minister for Works, Transport and Communication, Elias Kwandikwa, who is on a threeday official visit in the region. She said from the year 2017 to January 2018, the agency managed to collect 166.4m/- from the ferries while the target was to collect 176m/- .

"Your excellency deputy minister, TEMESA observed some challenges facing these ferries, one among them is minimum supervision of income collection, I want to assure you that in order to overcome it, we are planning to fix electronic traffic count machine that will probably count number of people, cargoes and vehicles to get accurate statistics " she said.

She elaborated as the agency is facing hurdles to self operate due to some factors including dues from government institutions and second hand operating plants and machines.

She, however, said the agency debts owed by government institutions have mounted to 300m/- and had managed to collect 124m/- only which was used to pay workers arrears and procurement of new machines