15 February 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Pangani Ferry to Have E-Fare Collection System

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Cheji Bakari

Tanzania Electrical, Mechanical Services Agency (TEMESA) plans to fix an automated fare collection system at Pangani Ferry in Tanga Region, to boost revenue collection by plucking off leakages.

The TEMESA Tanga Region Manager, Magreth Gina said on Tuesday that the system will be counting and verifying vehicle and cargoes passing at the ferry to have more accurate data.

She was explaining activities accomplished by the agency and challenges to the Deputy Minister for Works, Transport and Communication, Elias Kwandikwa, who is on a threeday official visit in the region. She said from the year 2017 to January 2018, the agency managed to collect 166.4m/- from the ferries while the target was to collect 176m/- .

"Your excellency deputy minister, TEMESA observed some challenges facing these ferries, one among them is minimum supervision of income collection, I want to assure you that in order to overcome it, we are planning to fix electronic traffic count machine that will probably count number of people, cargoes and vehicles to get accurate statistics " she said.

She elaborated as the agency is facing hurdles to self operate due to some factors including dues from government institutions and second hand operating plants and machines.

She, however, said the agency debts owed by government institutions have mounted to 300m/- and had managed to collect 124m/- only which was used to pay workers arrears and procurement of new machines

Tanzania

Tanzania, Region Warned to Brace for Floods

Authorities in the Greater Horn of Africa (GHA), including Tanzania, have been advised to take precaution against… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.