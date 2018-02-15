Namibia: Dam Levels Up After Rains

Widespread rains over large parts of Namibia since late last week have resulted in a rise in the levels of Namibia's three largest dams.

The Hardap Dam near Mariental, which is Namibia's biggest surface water reservoir, the Naute Dam near Keetmanshoop, which is the country's second-largest dam, and the Swakoppoort Dam, with Namibia's third-largest storage capacity, all recorded inflows of water over the past week.

An inflow of more than 28 million cubic metres of water into the Hardap Dam since the start of last week raised its level to 50% of its storage capacity of 294,5 million cubic metres by yesterday. At the start of last week, Hardap was 40,3% full.

The dam's current level is still lower than it had been a year ago, when it was 65% full.

The level of the Naute Dam, which was 68% of its full capacity of 83,5 million cubic metres at the start of last week, rose to 73% by yesterday. A year ago, Naute was 92% full.

Swakoppoort, too, has received an inflow of water over the past week, bringing its level to 39% of its full capacity of about 63,5 million cubic metres. Swakoppoort was only 9,8% full a year ago.

A slight rise in the level of the Oanob Dam near Rehoboth was also recorded this week, with the dam 69% full by Tuesday - compared to 61,5% this time last year.

The Omatako Dam, which is one of the reservoirs storing water for Windhoek, was empty at the start of last week, but has since then received inflows, raising its level to 2%.

Other dam levels reported by the Namibia Water Corporation this week, with levels a year ago in brackets, are Von Bach 54% (33% last year); Olushandja 19% (27%), Otjivero Main 11% (27%), Otjivero Silt empty (2%), Tilda Viljoen 38% (34%); Daan Viljoen 26% (32%); Dreihuk 9% (1,5%); Bondels empty (15%); Friedenau 27% (31%); Goreangab 98% (101%); and Omdel 0% (also empty last year).