15 February 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Dam Levels Up After Rains

Tagged:

Related Topics

Widespread rains over large parts of Namibia since late last week have resulted in a rise in the levels of Namibia's three largest dams.

The Hardap Dam near Mariental, which is Namibia's biggest surface water reservoir, the Naute Dam near Keetmanshoop, which is the country's second-largest dam, and the Swakoppoort Dam, with Namibia's third-largest storage capacity, all recorded inflows of water over the past week.

An inflow of more than 28 million cubic metres of water into the Hardap Dam since the start of last week raised its level to 50% of its storage capacity of 294,5 million cubic metres by yesterday. At the start of last week, Hardap was 40,3% full.

The dam's current level is still lower than it had been a year ago, when it was 65% full.

The level of the Naute Dam, which was 68% of its full capacity of 83,5 million cubic metres at the start of last week, rose to 73% by yesterday. A year ago, Naute was 92% full.

Swakoppoort, too, has received an inflow of water over the past week, bringing its level to 39% of its full capacity of about 63,5 million cubic metres. Swakoppoort was only 9,8% full a year ago.

A slight rise in the level of the Oanob Dam near Rehoboth was also recorded this week, with the dam 69% full by Tuesday - compared to 61,5% this time last year.

The Omatako Dam, which is one of the reservoirs storing water for Windhoek, was empty at the start of last week, but has since then received inflows, raising its level to 2%.

Other dam levels reported by the Namibia Water Corporation this week, with levels a year ago in brackets, are Von Bach 54% (33% last year); Olushandja 19% (27%), Otjivero Main 11% (27%), Otjivero Silt empty (2%), Tilda Viljoen 38% (34%); Daan Viljoen 26% (32%); Dreihuk 9% (1,5%); Bondels empty (15%); Friedenau 27% (31%); Goreangab 98% (101%); and Omdel 0% (also empty last year).

Namibia

Namibia to Finally Export Beef to China

China has finally agreed to lift the argumentative clause on lumpy skin disease (LSD), which has prevented Namibia from… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.