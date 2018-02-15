Congo-Kinshasa: Electoral Process in DRC Records Evolution

Kinshasa — The conclusion of the electoral process and the registration of about 46 million voters are the advances laid out last Wednesday by the DR Congo President, Joseph Kabila, in the ambit of the preparation of the general elections in this country.

This information was confirmed to the press by the Angolan minister of Foreign Affairs, Manuel Augusto, in the end of the Tripartite Summit held last Wednesday in Kinshasa and which was attended by the heads of State of Angola, João Lourenço, DR Congo, Joseph Kabila, and the Republic of Congo, Dennis Sassou Nguesso.

The meeting - which reviewed the current political situation in DRC - focused on the ongoing process of preparing the electoral process, with highlight on the rescheduling of the general elections date from December last year to 23 December 2018.

This situation caused the opposition to demand that President Joseph Kabila step down, since he is constitutionally barred from running for a third presidential term.

The rescheduling of the polls also made the opposition presume that President Kabila might want to eliminate the constitutional limits for the presidential terms and try to present his candidacy in the elections, thus raising fears of a possible escalation of the internal conflicts that could lead to uncontrolled or dangerous social convulsion, which can also affect the neighbouring countries.

The Angolan Foreign minister admitted that the process in DR Congo is not simple and easy to tackle, however, he stressed, the objective is to arrive at the election time, in spite of the number of pertinent issues still to settle.

He said also that the Congolese government and the opposition have accepted the composition of the Independent Electoral Commission.

Manuel Augusto also appealed to African countries to show availability to support the process in the DR Congo.

Meanwhile, the city of Luanda, capital of Angola, will host in April the next Tripartite Meeting, disclosed the Angolan Foreign minister.