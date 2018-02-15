15 February 2018

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: The Case for National Hero Status for Morgan Tsvangirai - Open Letter to His Excellency President Mnangagwa

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion By Trevor Ncube

Many patriotic and peace-loving Zimbabweans were shocked by the news of the passing of the leader of the official opposition, MDC-T, Morgan Tswangirai.

While the nation mourns the passing of this brave compatriot, this is a moment to reflect and take stock of the nature of our national politics and national discourse. Perhaps one of the best ways of remembering Tsvangirai is to say: never again will our political differences mean that we are mortal enemies as citizens. Instead, our political differences must be seen as a healthy and necessary difference of opinion on the direction and future of our beloved Zimbabwe.

Sadly, our nation is presently very polarized and this cannot be allowed to continue. A people that solves political differences through violence--that has so often resulted in the loss of life--is a sick people. And we are presently a sick people in desperate need of visionary leadership and healing. This work has to begin in earnest, and your ascent to our country's highest office has paved the way.

Mr President, I appeal to you to help bring this nation together by granting Mr Tsvangirai a hero's burial at the National Heroes Acre. This single gesture while not a magic wand towards nation building, healing and reconciliation, would certainly go a long way in signalling your commitment to a new era in our national politics. It would also be a strong signal that the national hero status is not a preserve of one political party. It would be a strong signal that the Heroes Acre is a place for all Zimbabweans befitting this status.

Zimbabwe needs leadership that will help us rise above our real and imagined political differences, particularly in painful moments such as this. Zimbabwe needs leadership that talks peace and unity and is seen to walk the talk of peace and unity.

Show us, Mr President that you are a leader of all Zimbabweans--and not just a leader of a political party. Statesmanship and nation building often involve making difficult choices--but the fruits of these are bequeathed to posterity.

Zimbabwe

Another African Leader Throws In the Towel

Less than 24 hours after South African President Jacob Zuma was forced to resign by his own party, another African… Read more »

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Copyright © 2018 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.