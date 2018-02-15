15 February 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: European Union Pays Tribute to Tsvangirai

Tagged:

Related Topics

The European Union (EU) has paid tribute to the late MDC-T party leader Morgan Tsvangirai, saying he would be missed by the world for the pro-democracy principles he stood for during his life time.

Tsvangirai died Wednesday in South Africa where he was receiving medical treatment. The late opposition party leader was battling colon cancer which he was diagnosed with three years ago.

In a statement Thursday, the EU's Harare head office said the former Zimbabwean Prime minister would be "sadly missed".

"It is with great sadness and sorrow that we have learned of the passing away of Mr Morgan Tsvangirai, opposition leader and Zimbabwean Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity from 2009 - 2013, after a long and brave battle with cancer," reads the statement.

"He will be remembered as a great trade unionist and a courageous man who, as President of the Movement for Democratic Change since its foundation in 1999, stood up for multi-party democracy and justice."

Tsvangirai's death ends a long campaign that brought him jailings, beatings and accusations of treason as he tried to topple the Zanu PF-led government.

At the time of his death veteran politician had united the founder members of the MDC and established a coalition through which he again looked to challenge Zanu PF in elections due this year.

Zimbabwe

Another African Leader Throws In the Towel

Less than 24 hours after South African President Jacob Zuma was forced to resign by his own party, another African… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.