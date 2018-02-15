Former president Jacob Zuma's son Edward has called for African National Congress members to practice restraint following the resignation of his father as the president of the country.

"We have noted different voices suggesting that following the resignation of JG Zuma the 2019 general elections should be boycotted by some ANC members and supporters who feel disgruntled by his recall.

"We have also noted comments that aggrieved ANC members must defect to other political parties. We are calling for maximum restrain [sic]!" said Zuma's eldest son.

Edward said in a statement that the ANC remained the home for all people in the country.

He reiterated that he and his family would support incoming president Cyril Ramaphosa.

"We are calling upon all members of the ANC to close ranks and support the leadership as we prepare for the State of the Nation Address where the programme of action of the ANC-led government will be unveiled."

Call for unity

He said despite the challenges associated with the management of the transition, members should focus on unity.

"Let us unite behind a wave that would restore the ANC to its position as a trusted leader enjoying the confidence of society.

"We must all emphasise on unity of purpose among leaders and in membership ranks. Respect for structures and deferring to the collective leadership must be stressed in all our engagements. Democratic centralism is important to ensure discipline in projecting the voice of the collective."

Zuma urged all the branches to work hard to ensure unity and hold all leaders accountable as the Nasrec conference emphasised.

"We reject rumours and allegations aimed at not only tarnishing the image of our leaders but are aimed at pitting our leaders against each other."

He said members of the Zuma family, including his father, would support Ramaphosa to lead the ANC into election victory in 2019.

Recall was 'was utterly wrong and baseless'

"Over the next few months, members of the Zuma family will campaign for the ANC in the cities, suburbs and townships. We will mobilise for the support of the ANC in the rural areas and appeal to the people under amakhosi and izinduna and all traditional structures."

Agreeing with the former president on the transition process, Zuma said the decision to recall his father was irrational.

"I share the same view with former president Zuma and believe the decision was utterly wrong and baseless, rather it was emotional and driven by so-called public opinion which is a fallacy and ludicrous.

"I believe we succumbed to WMC (white monopoly capital) and the western agents who are hell-bent on destroying our country and South Africa will never prosper if we still consider ourselves as puppets of the West and ball boys of those in Stellenbosch who have all of a sudden have an interest in the well-being of this country."

The former president's son said he understood and was prepared to be victimised by the authorities but said he would not tone down his statements.

"Jacob Zuma dedicated 60 years of his life to the ANC, hence the ANC should not be tarnished in his name and there shall not be bloodshed in his name."

Source: News24