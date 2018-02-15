Ghana: MTN Ghana Foundation Organizes 2018 Annual Save a Life Blood Donation Campaign

press release

The 2018 edition of the Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN) Ghana Foundation's Annual Save A LIfe Blood Donation Campaign has taken place in Accra.

From 16 bleeding centres set up by the Foundation in all the ten regions of Ghana, yesterday's exercise aimed to collect 2,750 pints of blood.

The event, the seventh in a series, formed part of activities marking the 10th anniversary celebrations of the MTN Ghana Foundation.

In an address at the opening ceremony, Mrs Pala Asiedu Ofori, Acting Corporate Services Executive, noted that lives were being threatened by the lack of blood in many hospitals while many people relied on family members or paid donors.

Mrs Ofori noted that from a modest beginning of three bleeding centres in Accra, Takoradi and Kumasi, the blood donation exercise had extended to all the ten regions of Ghana, adding that since its launch, the Save A LIfe Blood Donation Exercise had yielded 6,226 pints of blood which were distributed to the country's major hospitals.

She expressed gratitude to the blood donors for rendering an important service to the community by saving lives and for sustaining the project through voluntary blood donations.

She pledged the commitment of the Foundation to continuing to commit resources for voluntary blood donations and to creating the opportunity for more volunteers to donate.

Some of the partners that supported MTN Ghana Foundation are Accra Brewery Limited, Ashcell, Bisvel, E-Cash and Al-zuluphar.

The others are JCR Tarkwa Mines, Joko Stores, Tarkwa, Naatoa Telecom Systems, Sametro Linlks and Embaliks Telecom.

Meanwhile, the 10th anniversary celebration of MTN Ghana Foundation, which was launched in October 2017, will end in April 2018.

The theme for the celebration is "Creating ten years of brightening lives, inspiring their future"

Source: ISD (G.D. Zaney)