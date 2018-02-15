Liberia: LKF to Close 2017/18 Season

Activities leading to the formal closing of the 2017/2018 Liberia Kickball Federation league season have been released by the federation.

According to the federation, activities will include a day-long traditional jamboree, which will usher in the new season of 2018/2019.

Liberia is the only country in the world to have Kickball as a sport. It has been urged by FIFA to take the lead in teaching the game to other countries in order to get international recognition.

Several Kickball clubs of the LKF National League are expected to participate in the day-long event scheduled for this Saturday February 17, 2018.

Winners of the 2017 league season will be decorated with laurels. Ask sister, League champion of the 2017 championship will be decorated as champion, while Community Youth Empowerment (CYE) will also be decorated as knockout champion.

The LKF also added that, several players who performed well last season will also be decorated during the formal closing program.

CYE is expected to face defending champion Ask sisters on February 25, 2018, to commence the new league season of the federation.

The federation disclosed that series of training workshops for coaches and other kickball technicians will be conducted during the new league season.