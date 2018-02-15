15 February 2018

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: One Health Validation Meeting Begins

A three-day validation meeting of "One Health" governance manual and annual work plan has begun in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

A release said the meeting is sponsored by the Government of Liberia and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through the National Public Health Institute of Liberia.

One Health Coordination Platform (OHCP) is an approach based on the collaborative efforts of professionals from multiple disciplines working locally, nationally and globally to attain optimal health for people, animals and the environment that cut across multiple sectors in other to strengthen a functional One Health approach in Liberia that addresses public health events including zoonotic disease.

The OHCP underscores the Government of Liberia's commitment to address issues relating to potential threats of emerging and re-emerging diseases of public health concern globally, by strengthening multi-sectorial collaborations.

The release further said it will also contribute to the operationalization of the OHCP activities.

The Governance Manual provides overview of the administrative and technical organization of the OHCP.

The manual provides guidance on the roles and responsibilities of the multi sectorial stakeholders engaged in disease prevention and control (human, animal and environment) to ensure effective participation in planning and decision making processes.

