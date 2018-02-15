Liberia: Dr. Tokpah Receives Rousing Welcome

Former Internal Affairs Minister Dr. Henrique F. Tokpa has received a rousing welcome from cross session of citizens of Bong County after a short stay in the United States of America.

Following the welcoming ceremony which started from the boundary between Bong and Margibi counties, several citizens including youth groups reached the unanimous decision to endorse the senatorial candidacy of the former MIA boss before his official arrival.

Dr. Tokpah paraded with the citizens through the principal streets of Gbarnga to the Administration building where official program was held.

The parade which included people from all works of life including youth groups, the elderly and women groups was followed by a week-end long engagement in Gbarnga with several political groupings in the county.

Reading another endorsement statement on behalf of the Yoryor Jackson Foundation, Isaac Holder said they have identified the former Internal Affairs Minister as the best alternative to success Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor in the upcoming senatorial by-election predicated upon his numerous undertakings in the county.

They named the involvement of Dr. Tokpa in educating more sons and daughters during his regime as President of Cuttington University; his contributions to infrastructure development and his role in uniting the county after the special senatorial elections in 2014 as major reasons for their endorsement.

The group in their endorsement said they believe that Dr. Tokpa has the administrative experience to change the county from its current undeveloped status as he did to the Cuttington University.

It can be noted that the Dr. Tokpa's infrastructural initiative as former President of Cuttington gives raise to the establishment of the local college in Margibi County and the graduate school in Montserrado. His initiation of the president's scholarship has also graduated more natives in the county.

Speaking to the citizens at the well-attended program, Dr. Tokpa promised the people of Bong that his administration will be inclusive in all aspects, including educational programs and infrastructure development, saying, "the people of Bong can trust that I will continue to support them when I am elected as senator, as I have done in the past as a private citizen."

The former Cuttington University President has personally supported projects in Bong County for many years, long before he ascended as Minister of Internal Affairs.