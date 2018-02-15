Liberia: Tarpeh Targets Manufacture Industries

Professor Wilson K. Tarpeh has assumed the mantle of authority at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, promising to effect serious changes geared toward making the Ministry more vibrant.

Speaking Tuesday at a turnover ceremony, Minister Tarpeh said people have the tendency to resist change, but he will not hesitate to institute changes at the Ministry to ensure that the government succeeds in its pro-poor agenda.

To this, he said "I can assure you that in the coming days there will be changes for the good of productivity and as leader of this team you don't have to make me your friend but we must work for the benefit of the country."

Minister Tarpeh: "We are not unaware of resistance from very powerful sources but there are three things in our favor; we will work as a team of young people ready to be tested and we have the political will but we will be orderly and the most important thing is to serve the Liberia people."

He said his administration will operate on several principle pillars including empowerment, defense, and promotion of Liberian businesses.

The astute Liberian financial expert further said his administration will improve the quality of goods and services.

Prof. Tarpeh also said he will pay more attention to Lab for quality control and the construction of industry.

He furthered that his administration will ensure the construction of manufacturing industries and build on integrity.

Prof. Tarpeh said it is unfortunate that most of what the public know about the ministry is distorted.

Earlier, former Commerce Minister Axel Addy called on President George Weah to appoint economists and technocrats at the ministry because it needs economists.

The former Commerce Minister said his administration worked over the years to transform the ministry from a political entity into a technical entity, stressing that lot of energy was spent to build the Ministry as a technical one, rather than being a political ministry.

Addy maintained that the ministry need economists and strategic analysts who are able to make a case for Liberia internationally, emphasizing that the ministry is a home for the economists.

The former minister said his administration failed to convince the Ministry of Finance to set up a special window to pay Liberians businesses on time and to convince the Liberian Revenue Authority (LRA) to extend the tax clearance from three months to six months, something he said if successful would drive the inclusive growth.

Addy said the Ministry also embarked on a journey of regaining Liberian position in international trade, adding "this team was able to condense what has being a 10 to 12 year endeavors in 502 days the fastest accession of a country."