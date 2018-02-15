15 February 2018

Liberia: Salaries Deduction Engulfs LNCSA

By A. Omaska Jallah

The Leadership of the Honorable House of Representatives has is expected to probe an allegation of wrongful salaries deduction of some aggrieved employees of the Liberia National Commission on Small Arms (LNCSA).

The decision was taken in Plenary on Tuesday, 13 February during the 9th day sitting of the 1st Session of that Honorable Body, following a communication seeking the intervention of the lawmakers over illegal salaries deduction from some aggrieved workers of the LNCSA.

In their letter, the distressed workers accused Chairman James M. Fromayan of wrongfully deducting 25% and 60% of their monthly salaries about five years ago.

"We write to inform your Office of the illegal and wrongful deduction of our monthly salaries by 25% and 60% by Hon. James M. Fromayan, Chairman of the Commission which begun from September 2013 to present." The worker declared.

They also inform the lawmakers that only nine months out of nineteen months owed them was paid to them by the Commission following a report from a Special Committee set up by Former President Sirleaf to investigate the matter.

"Following the former president's instruction to pay us the monies wrongfully deducted from our salaries, only nine (9) months out of nineteen (19) months owed us at that time was paid us and the salaries were not up graded to the original status to present". The aggrieved employees stated in the letter.

Following the reading of the communication, Plenary turned the communication over to the House Leadership to look into the concern of the aggrieved workers of the Liberia National Commission on Small Arms.

