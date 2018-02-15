15 February 2018

Liberia: Weah to Meet French President

President George Manneh Weah will today depart the country for Senegal, Morocco and France respectively.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the Liberian leader will be away from Wednesday, February 14, to Friday, February 23, 2018.

On the first leg of President Weah's visit, he will pay an official visit to Senegal from Wednesday, February 14, to Friday, February 16.

The second leg will take him to Morocco on a private visit from February 16, to February 20, 2018.

The release further noted that President Weah will also pay an official visit to France where he is expected to meet his French counterpart, President Emmanuel Macron, from February 21 to February 23, 2018.

Meanwhile, while the Liberian leader is away, the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Nathaniel Farlo McGill, will chair the Cabinet in consultation with the Vice President and in telephone conversation with the President.

