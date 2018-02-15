Morocco Develops Avant-Garde Preventive Approach to Combat Terrorism (Malian News Website)

Bamako — Morocco, under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, has developed an avant-garde preventive approach in the fight against terrorism, said Wednesday Malian news website +Malijet+.

In an article entitled "Morocco, spearhead against terrorism at the global level", the publication underlined that "the fight of the Kingdom against terrorism has been proven internally, regionally as well as internationally".

"In fact, Morocco has worked to attack and deconstruct the radical ideologies that are fundamentally harmful, which allows it to play a leading role in this struggle that, let us not forget, engages the entire international community," noted +Malijet+.

Also, it is worth to mention the numerous Moroccan initiatives, including the creation of the Mohammed VI Institute for the Training of Imams, Morchidines and Morchidates (religious preachers). An Institute that trains young people to preach moderate Islam across the country, added the website.

Moroccan professionalism in countering terrorism and violent extremism is certain, showing that the vision of HM King Mohammed VI has totally succeeded in combating the danger, deconstructing the extremist discourse and destroying many terrorist cells both nationally and internationally, notably in Spain, France, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands and other countries, said the same source.