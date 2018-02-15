15 February 2018

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco Arrests Three Isis Supporters (Interior Ministry)

Tagged:

Related Topics

Rabat — The central bureau for judiciary investigations (BCJI), under the general directorate for territory surveillance (DGST), arrested, Thursday, three dangerous supporters of the so-called Islamic State terrorist organization (ISIS) operating in the cities of Laayoune, Salé and Marrakech, said a statement by the Interior ministry.

Investigations revealed that the suspects, aged between 24 and 30, have pledged allegiance to ISIS' caliph. They are involved in inciting murder pursuant to the bloody approach of this terrorist organization, in addition to their intention to acquire expertise in the field of manufacturing explosive devices, said the statement.

The first elements of the investigations also found that one of these individuals, which had joined in the past the camps of the "polisario" separatists in Tindouf, was preparing terrorist acts inside the Kingdom in accordance with ISIS' agenda, added the ministry.

A search operation allowed the seizure of a set of electronic equipment, an "identity card" issued to one of the suspects by the "puppet republic", a military uniform of the so-called "polisario" and a flag symbolizing this "puppet entity".

The suspects will be brought to justice upon the completion of the investigation, led under the supervision of the competent public prosecutor's office, concluded the same source.

Morocco

FDI Flow UP 25.5 Percent in January (Exchange Control Office)

The flow of Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) in Morocco amounted to 1.88 billion dirhams in January 2018, against 1.5… Read more »

Read the original article on MAP.

Copyright © 2018 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.