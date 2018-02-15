Morocco Arrests Three Isis Supporters (Interior Ministry)

Rabat — The central bureau for judiciary investigations (BCJI), under the general directorate for territory surveillance (DGST), arrested, Thursday, three dangerous supporters of the so-called Islamic State terrorist organization (ISIS) operating in the cities of Laayoune, Salé and Marrakech, said a statement by the Interior ministry.

Investigations revealed that the suspects, aged between 24 and 30, have pledged allegiance to ISIS' caliph. They are involved in inciting murder pursuant to the bloody approach of this terrorist organization, in addition to their intention to acquire expertise in the field of manufacturing explosive devices, said the statement.

The first elements of the investigations also found that one of these individuals, which had joined in the past the camps of the "polisario" separatists in Tindouf, was preparing terrorist acts inside the Kingdom in accordance with ISIS' agenda, added the ministry.

A search operation allowed the seizure of a set of electronic equipment, an "identity card" issued to one of the suspects by the "puppet republic", a military uniform of the so-called "polisario" and a flag symbolizing this "puppet entity".

The suspects will be brought to justice upon the completion of the investigation, led under the supervision of the competent public prosecutor's office, concluded the same source.