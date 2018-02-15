Morocco: French Operator Voltalia Obtains Permits for Two Hydropower Plants in Morocco

Paris — French renewable power plants operator "Voltalia" has obtained permits for two hydropower plants of 9.8 MW and 7.2 MW in Morocco.

The permits, delivered by the Moroccan ministry for Energy in parallel to the "Photovoltaica" congress of renewable energies in Marrakech, relate to two hydropower plants projects of 9.8 MW and 7.2 MW, located in the Middle-Atlas region, Voltalia said in a press release.

These permits follow positive technical approvals delivered by Morocco's National Office for Electricity and Drinking Water regarding the connexion of the plants to the national grid, it added.

The concerned Water Basin Agencies have also given a greenlight, taking into account the quality of the projects presented by Voltalia.

The electricity produced will be sold under long-term private PPAs, which are currently under negotiation with corporate clients.

"These permits come as a recognition of the extensive work done over the past three years by our Moroccan team", said Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

"They confirm Voltalia's capacity to position itself as a first class partner for the electricity provision of its clients, at a competitive price" adds Yoni Ammar, CEO of Voltalia Morocco.

Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector that produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydro and biomass power plants.

The operator, which owns a total installed capacity of 508 MW, has more than 460 employees in 17 countries, over 4 continents.