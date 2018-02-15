15 February 2018

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: Indonesia Interested in Moroccan Phosphate (Official)

Jakarta — Indonesia is interested in the Moroccan phosphate in order to meet its domestic demand for fertilizers, said Indonesian deputy foreign minister, Abdurrahman Mohammad Fachir.

"We need products from Morocco, such as phosphate, which will help us meet [domestic] demand for fertilizers," said Fachir, quoted Wednesday by Indonesian daily "Jakarta Globe."

In this regard, the Indonesian official stressed the need to boost economic cooperation between the two countries through a preferential trade agreement and by facilitating more interaction in the private sector.

Fachir noted that bilateral cooperation also includes the promotion of interfaith dialogue.

In the religious field, "we have similar programs, which we can use as a base for cooperation, and which we can also share with other countries," he said.

The Indonesian deputy foreign minister held talks on Tuesday with Moroccan secretary of state to the minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mounia Boucetta, who paid a working visit to Jakarta to submit the action plan on Morocco's candidacy to become ASEAN sectoral dialogue partner.

