15 February 2018

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco's Lower House Adopts Draft Law to Combat Violence Against Women

Rabat — Morocco's House of Representatives (lower house) adopted on Wednesday a draft law to combat violence against women.

The bill was adopted by 168 votes in favor and 55 against.

Presenting the draft law, minister of Family, Solidarity, Equality and Social Development, Bassima Hakkaoui, said that the bill defines all kinds of violence against women, offers preventive and protection measures and increases penalties for people who commit violent acts against women.

The project, which criminalises certain acts considered as a form of violence against women, puts an end to the absence of legislation on the issue and encompasses all forms of violence against women at home, on the street, at work or elsewhere, she pointed out.

The minister said that the bill is part of the ongoing process to strengthen democracy and achieve parity, in accordance with the provisions of the constitution aimed at combating all forms of gender-based discrimination.

