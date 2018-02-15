Morocco Drops in Latest FIFA Ranking to 42nd Position

Rabat — Morocco's national football team has dropped three places to 42nd in the latest FIFA Ranking released on Thursday.

The Atlas Lions, who qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, maintains 4th spot in Africa with 692 points behind Tunisia (23rd), Senegal (27th) and DR Congo (39th).

Morocco is followed in this ranking by Egypt (43rd), Cameroon (51st) and Nigeria (52nd).

The global ranking remained the same with the top five consisting of World Cup holders Germany in top spot, followed by Brazil, Portugal, Argentina and Belgium.