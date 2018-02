Rabat — The flow of Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) in Morocco amounted to 1.88 billion dirhams in January 2018, against 1.5 billion dirhams a year earlier, posting an increase of 25.5%, the Exchange Control Office said.

Remittances of Moroccan expatriates grew in the same period by 21.1% to 5.7 billion Dirhams, the source added.

Meanwhile, the travel balance posted an increase of 34.4% to 3.83 billion dirhams.