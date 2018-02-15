15 February 2018

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco, Senegal Agree to Give New Impetus to Cooperation in Justice (Minister)

Rabat — Morocco and Senegal agreed to give new impetus to bilateral cooperation in the field of justice, said, Thursday in Rabat, Justice minister, Mohamed Aujjar.

In a statement to the press after talks with Senegalese Justice minister, Ismaïla Madior Fall, Aujjar stressed that Senegal wishes to benefit from the Moroccan experience in the field of justice, noting that the Kingdom has embarked on deep reforms in the management of justice, notably the independence of the judiciary with a public prosecutor's office freed from the supervision of the executive branch.

This meeting, which is in line with the royal guidelines aimed at strengthening partnership between Morocco and African countries, was an opportunity to examine ways to promote bilateral cooperation in order to support Senegal in strengthening its skills in the management of justice and the judicial system as well as in promoting its institutions working in the field, Aujjar noted.

He added that this cooperation mainly concerns the area of commercial justice and the modernization of the judiciary, recalling the strong and long-standing relations linking the two countries at the economic, social, cultural and environmental levels.

For his part, Madior Fall praised the excellent friendship between the two countries, characterized by a historic partnership that is driven by the will of the two heads of State, HM King Mohammed VI and Senegalese president, Macky Sall, to further strengthen bilateral ties.

He also expressed the wish of his country to benefit from the Moroccan experience in the field of justice, notably commercial justice, penitentiary policy, and the family code, commending Morocco's deep reforms in this area.

