Morocco: 2026 World Cup - Government Will Honour Commitments to Win the Bid (El Othmani)

Rabat — The government is mobilized to support Morocco's bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Head of Government, Saad Eddine El Othmani, said on Thursday.

El Othmani added at the Cabinet weekly meeting that the government will fulfil all the "necessary commitments" to win the bid for the 2026 tournament.

The government supports the rich program set up by the Bid Committee and will interact positively with this program through proposals and remarks, he pointed out.

The various relevant government sectors and sports federations are part of this project, which is closely followed by HM King Mohammed VI, El Othmani said.

He also called on all the ministerial sectors, elected institutions, sporting and cultural players, the media and the civil society to support Morocco's bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In addition to Morocco, a joint bid by Canada, Mexico and the United States was also made to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The winning bid is slated to be announced next June at the FIFA Congress.