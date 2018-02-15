15 February 2018

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: 2026 World Cup - Government Will Honour Commitments to Win the Bid (El Othmani)

Tagged:

Related Topics

Rabat — The government is mobilized to support Morocco's bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Head of Government, Saad Eddine El Othmani, said on Thursday.

El Othmani added at the Cabinet weekly meeting that the government will fulfil all the "necessary commitments" to win the bid for the 2026 tournament.

The government supports the rich program set up by the Bid Committee and will interact positively with this program through proposals and remarks, he pointed out.

The various relevant government sectors and sports federations are part of this project, which is closely followed by HM King Mohammed VI, El Othmani said.

He also called on all the ministerial sectors, elected institutions, sporting and cultural players, the media and the civil society to support Morocco's bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In addition to Morocco, a joint bid by Canada, Mexico and the United States was also made to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The winning bid is slated to be announced next June at the FIFA Congress.

Morocco

FDI Flow UP 25.5 Percent in January (Exchange Control Office)

The flow of Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) in Morocco amounted to 1.88 billion dirhams in January 2018, against 1.5… Read more »

Read the original article on MAP.

Copyright © 2018 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.