Tanzania: Word Has It... Is it Really the End of 'Zarimond'?

Yesterday, while most people were out spreading love and being as cute and cuddly in their relationships as possible, Ugandan socialite, Zari Hassan, had something cooking that caught her followers completely off guard.

Valentine's Day was not a happy one for the 'Boss Lady' and her Tanzanian superstar baby daddy, Diamond Platmunz, as news broke that the two decided to call it quits. In a sad message posted with a black rose on Instagram, Zari mentioned that she dumped Diamond, accusing him of cheating on her with not one, but several women.

The socialite explained that; "Understand that this is very difficult for me to do. There have been multiple rumours some with evidence floating around in media regarding Diamond's constant cheating and sadly I have decided to end my relationship with Diamond, as my RESPECT, INTEGRITY, DIGNITY & WELL BEING cannot be compromised."

Zari clarified that the two will not be separating as parents but as partners.

On what her future plans for the children are, Zari said; "I will teach my four sons to always respect women, and teach my daughter what self-respect means. Unlike many, I've been in the entertainment industry for 12 years, and through all my challenges I came out a victor because I am a winner, and so are all of you Zari supporters."

In the recent past, Diamond has been connected to women like Tanzanian model cum vixen Hamisa Mobetto with whom he has a child, among others. Zari and Diamond have two children together a girl called Tiffah and a boy called Nillan.

However, followers of the two, who combined their names and refer to them as 'Zarimond', see this as just another publicity stunt and that people should not get surprised if and when the two get back together. Is it really over? Time will tell.

Charly & Nina shun Guma Guma again

Music duo Charly & Nina have had an eventful two years. Not much was known of their talent until they hired musician manager Alex Muyoboke. If you have been following the Rwandan music scene, you must by now know that any musician that Muyoboke touches turns to gold.

While most musicians are on edge as they await the list of who will compete in this year's Primus Guma Guma Super Star competition, the girls already have their plans for 2018 cut out and the Guma Guma competition is not one of them. The talented ladies are expected to spend the whole of May on their European Tour and July and August is dedicated to different projects that are already lined up. This leaves very little time to participate in the competition. This is the second time Charly & Nina will be shunning PGGSS. Last year, they were chosen but they turned down the offer citing a "busy schedule." They were later replaced with Yvonne Mugemana, commonly known as Queen Cha. The girls who have made a name for themselves in East Africa are eyeing the African continent and beyond where they are eager to be accepted as music heavyweights. We can only wish them the best.

Riderman, Melody in gospel song collabo

When is the last time you heard of Riderman? A long time ago. In fact, since winning the PGGSS competition in 2013, the only other time his name made headlines was when he dumped his girlfriend of eight years, Asinah Mukasine, and promptly married Nadia Agasaro in August 2015. Since then, Riderman has disappeared from the social scene and we are only reminded of him when Asinah, who has since become a dancehall artiste, mentions his name in an interview.

Well, it seems that he is back. The talented rapper recruited the vocals of talented Bruce Melody of the "Ikinya" fame to lend 'flavour' to his new "Urugamba" gospel song. From listening to it, Riderman has not rusted a bit. He is back!

I am not pregnant - Lilian

Songstress Lilian Mbabazi has been in mourning since February 1 when the father of her two children; celebrated Uganda singer Mowzey Radio passed on. As East Africa came to a standstill when the news of Radio's passing hit the airwaves, it emerged that Lilian, who was separated from the talented vocalist had been a constant bedside companion at the hospital where Mowzey had been admitted for weeks prior to his death. Since the burial, which was broadcast live on most television stations in Uganda, rumours have circulated that Lilian is pregnant. Speculation was rife on who the father was, with tabloids in Kampala saying that the father of her unborn baby was a 'white man'. The singer took to her Instagram page to refute the claims and warned news outlets to stop using her pain to sell papers. We on these streets will continue to pray for her.

Will Sonia Rolland be Miss Rwanda judge?

Former Miss France, Sonia Rolland, might be making her way back to Rwanda very soon, sources tell us. We are told that Miss Rwanda 2018 contestants surprised her on her birthday with a pre-recorded birthday song.

It is speculated that the Rwandan-French actress will grace the Miss Rwanda 2018 grand finale but not as a spectator. Rolland is rumoured to be on the judging panel of this year's pageant.

This will be the first time the contest has an international beauty queen as a judge. We will keep you updated.

Is Alyn the new kid on the music block?

Female singers need to make way for a new singer and this one, if snapped up fast, has the potential of topping charts very fast. The singer goes by the name Alyn Sano. Alyn has done music on a low scale and some backup vocals for boy band 'Active' and folksinger Jules Intore.

Before that, Alyn had put an active music career on the side to pursue her studies but upon her completion in 2017, Alyn decided to put her degree on the side and pursue her passion. She is the voice behind the hit Narememe Wowe that was uploaded on YouTube two weeks ago. She is the first of the few singers in Rwanda to sing without the help of 'auto tune' and for that, we are keeping an eye on her rising star.