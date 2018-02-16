Rwanda: Meet the Miss Rwanda 2018 Finalists

The final pre-selection of Miss Rwanda 2018 took place last week and 20 out of 35 contestants were chosen for the finale of the annual beauty pageant. The girls are currently undergoing intensive training and preparation in boot camp. Rwanda's 'fairest of them all' will be officially announced at the pageant's grand finale on February 24 at the Kigali Convention Centre's grand auditorium. The theme of this year's beauty pageant is 'Beauty, Brains, and Culture'. Society Magazine's Sharon Kantengwa met with the finalists and they shared some information about themselves:
Belinda Ingabire
Age: 20
Height:1.70m
Weight: 60kgs
Occupation:Student
What will you do if you win the crown?
Miss Rwanda is a very big platform for me and it will help me play a significant role in developing and empowering the youth to make a positive impact on the country.
If you had the ability to create something new what would it be?
I would create more love in people's hearts.
******************************
Anastasia Umutoniwase
Age: 18
Height: 1.80m
Weight: 60kgs
Occupation: Student
What value do you hold dearest in your life?
I value people's lives. Each one of us has a different story and life to live which deserves respect and value.
What is your favorite colour?
Red. It's a beautiful colour.
******************************
Paula Umutoniwase
Age: 20
Height: 1.70m
Weight:65kgs
Occupation: Student
What will be your greatest contribution to community?
Encouraging Rwandans, especially the youth, to embrace local tourism and get to know the country which will help boost the country's economy.
What is your favourite body part?
My face.
******************************
Gloria Nzakorerimana
Age: 20
Height: 1.71m
Weight: 65kgs
Occupation: S.6 leaver
Why did you join this pageant?
My dream since childhood has always been to be a beauty queen and impact the youth. Miss Rwanda is a platform that can enable me attain that dream.
What is your favourite hobby?
Playing basketball.
******************************
Irebe Natasha Ursule
Age: 18
Height: 1.72m
Weight: 66kgs
Occupation: S.6 leaver
In what ways would you convince the audience that you deserve to win the title?
With confidence, I would give them facts about my intentions for the crown and ask them to support me.
What do you want to do after university?
I want to be a soldier.
******************************
Charlotte Umutoni
Age: 20
Height: 1.78m
Weight: 59kgs
Occupation: Student
Who is your role model?
My father.
Why are you interested in the Miss Rwanda title?
It is a chance to contribute to the development of the country.
******************************
Rebecca Umuhire
Age: 19
Height:1.70m
Weight: 55kgs
Occupation: S.6 leaver
What is your favourite colour and why?
Pink because it's girly.
How would you describe your personality?
I am a playful person.
******************************
Vanessa Irakoze
Age:20
Height: 1. 77
Weight: 60Kgs
Occupation:Student
What are you hobbies?
Listening to music and reading novels.
What constitutes true beauty?
I think it's a combination of brains and confidence.
******************************
Noriella Ishimwe
Age: 18
Height: 1.70m
Weight: 51kgs
Occupation:student
What advantage do you have over other candidates?
I am more confident than all of them.
Who is your celebrity crush?
******************************
Karen Umuhoza
Age: 19
Height: 1. 73m
Weight: 60kgs
Occupation: S.6 leaver
What is the most embarrassing moment you've had in life?
I wanted to be a presenter in high school and during my first presentation, I went on stage and started shivering with the paper in my hand and the whole school laughed at me. I wanted the ground to swallow me. The incident prepared me to be more confident in public.
If you won the crown, what would you do?
I would procced with what the outgoing Miss Rwanda started; promoting 'Made in Rwanda' projects and I would add fighting drug abuse and addiction in Rwanda.
******************************
Shemsa Munyana
Age:19
Height:1.81m
Weight: 53kgs
Occupation: S.6 leaver
How would you describe your personality?
I am very ambitious.
What are your goals in life?
To be successful in life and achieve a lot by working very hard.
******************************
Shanitah Umunyana
Age: 19
Height:1.70m
Weight:56kgs
Occupation: Student
What is your favorite colour?
Red because it's romantic.
What sacrifices did you make for this pageant?
Leaving my family and friends behind.
******************************
Belinda Uwonkunda
Age:22
Height: 1.70m
Weight: 50kgs
Occupation: Student
Who is your role model?
H.E President Paul Kagame
What will be your greatest contribution if crowned Miss Rwanda?
I will encourage the youth to use their various talents to curb unemployment.
******************************
Liliane Iradukunda
Age: 18
Height: 1.70m
Weight: 53kgs
Occupation: Student
What are your goals in life?
To become a successful entrepreneur
What value do you hold dearest in your life?
My education.
******************************
Lydia Dushimimana
Age:19
Height:1. 72m
Weight: 58kgs
Occupation:Technician
Who is your role model?
My mother.
How would you convince the audience that you deserve this title?
I would explain my intentions, and that is to advise young people to go for technical courses which many youth are shying away from.
******************************
Divine Ingabire
Age: 20
Height: 1.73m
Weight: 55kgs
Occupation: S.6 leaver
What do you want to be after university?
An entrepreneur.
What constitutes true beauty?
Being smart, natural and real.
******************************
Jordan Mushambokazi
Age: 19
Height: 1. 73m
Weight: 57kgs
Occupation:Student
What will you do if you win the Miss Rwanda title?
I will encourage the youth to save for their future.
What is your favourite body part?
My nose.
******************************
Fiona Uwase
Age: 20
Height: 1.70m
Weight: 55kgs
Occupation: Student
Who is your celebrity crush?
I don't have any.
Why did you join this pageant?
To have a sense of fulfillment and achievement and I'm glad to be one of the candidates. The memories and lessons from here will be of great benefit.
******************************
Liliane Uwase Ndahiro
Age:21
Height: 1.75m
Weight: 65kgs
Occupation: Student
What's your favourite body part?
My lips.
Why did you join Miss Rwanda pageant?
I want to fight drug abuse among the youth and I know that Miss Rwanda is a platform that can help me achieve this.
******************************
Solange Uwineza
Age:21
Height: 1.72m
Weight: 51kgs
Occupation: Student
What is your favourite hobby?
Singing.
If you were to change anything in this world what would it be?
Teenage pregnancies. I would ensure that all girls stay in school.
