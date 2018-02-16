Rwanda: Meet the Miss Rwanda 2018 Finalists

Photo: Miss Rwanda

Some of the Miss Rwanda finalists.

The final pre-selection of Miss Rwanda 2018 took place last week and 20 out of 35 contestants were chosen for the finale of the annual beauty pageant. The girls are currently undergoing intensive training and preparation in boot camp. Rwanda's 'fairest of them all' will be officially announced at the pageant's grand finale on February 24 at the Kigali Convention Centre's grand auditorium. The theme of this year's beauty pageant is 'Beauty, Brains, and Culture'. Society Magazine's Sharon Kantengwa met with the finalists and they shared some information about themselves:

Belinda Ingabire

Age: 20

Height:1.70m

Weight: 60kgs

Occupation:Student

What will you do if you win the crown?

Miss Rwanda is a very big platform for me and it will help me play a significant role in developing and empowering the youth to make a positive impact on the country.

If you had the ability to create something new what would it be?

I would create more love in people's hearts.

******************************

Anastasia Umutoniwase

Age: 18

Height: 1.80m

Weight: 60kgs

Occupation: Student

What value do you hold dearest in your life?

I value people's lives. Each one of us has a different story and life to live which deserves respect and value.

What is your favorite colour?

Red. It's a beautiful colour.

******************************

Paula Umutoniwase

Age: 20

Height: 1.70m

Weight:65kgs

Occupation: Student

What will be your greatest contribution to community?

Encouraging Rwandans, especially the youth, to embrace local tourism and get to know the country which will help boost the country's economy.

What is your favourite body part?

My face.

******************************

Gloria Nzakorerimana

Age: 20

Height: 1.71m

Weight: 65kgs

Occupation: S.6 leaver

Why did you join this pageant?

My dream since childhood has always been to be a beauty queen and impact the youth. Miss Rwanda is a platform that can enable me attain that dream.

What is your favourite hobby?

Playing basketball.

******************************

Irebe Natasha Ursule

Age: 18

Height: 1.72m

Weight: 66kgs

Occupation: S.6 leaver

In what ways would you convince the audience that you deserve to win the title?

With confidence, I would give them facts about my intentions for the crown and ask them to support me.

What do you want to do after university?

I want to be a soldier.

******************************

Charlotte Umutoni

Age: 20

Height: 1.78m

Weight: 59kgs

Occupation: Student

Who is your role model?

My father.

Why are you interested in the Miss Rwanda title?

It is a chance to contribute to the development of the country.

******************************

Rebecca Umuhire

Age: 19

Height:1.70m

Weight: 55kgs

Occupation: S.6 leaver

What is your favourite colour and why?

Pink because it's girly.

How would you describe your personality?

I am a playful person.

******************************

Vanessa Irakoze

Age:20

Height: 1. 77

Weight: 60Kgs

Occupation:Student

What are you hobbies?

Listening to music and reading novels.

What constitutes true beauty?

I think it's a combination of brains and confidence.

******************************

Noriella Ishimwe

Age: 18

Height: 1.70m

Weight: 51kgs

Occupation:student

What advantage do you have over other candidates?

I am more confident than all of them.

Who is your celebrity crush?

******************************

Karen Umuhoza

Age: 19

Height: 1. 73m

Weight: 60kgs

Occupation: S.6 leaver

What is the most embarrassing moment you've had in life?

I wanted to be a presenter in high school and during my first presentation, I went on stage and started shivering with the paper in my hand and the whole school laughed at me. I wanted the ground to swallow me. The incident prepared me to be more confident in public.

If you won the crown, what would you do?

I would procced with what the outgoing Miss Rwanda started; promoting 'Made in Rwanda' projects and I would add fighting drug abuse and addiction in Rwanda.

******************************

Shemsa Munyana

Age:19

Height:1.81m

Weight: 53kgs

Occupation: S.6 leaver

How would you describe your personality?

I am very ambitious.

What are your goals in life?

To be successful in life and achieve a lot by working very hard.

******************************

Shanitah Umunyana

Age: 19

Height:1.70m

Weight:56kgs

Occupation: Student

What is your favorite colour?

Red because it's romantic.

What sacrifices did you make for this pageant?

Leaving my family and friends behind.

******************************

Belinda Uwonkunda

Age:22

Height: 1.70m

Weight: 50kgs

Occupation: Student

Who is your role model?

H.E President Paul Kagame

What will be your greatest contribution if crowned Miss Rwanda?

I will encourage the youth to use their various talents to curb unemployment.

******************************

Liliane Iradukunda

Age: 18

Height: 1.70m

Weight: 53kgs

Occupation: Student

What are your goals in life?

To become a successful entrepreneur

What value do you hold dearest in your life?

My education.

******************************

Lydia Dushimimana

Age:19

Height:1. 72m

Weight: 58kgs

Occupation:Technician

Who is your role model?

My mother.

How would you convince the audience that you deserve this title?

I would explain my intentions, and that is to advise young people to go for technical courses which many youth are shying away from.

******************************

Divine Ingabire

Age: 20

Height: 1.73m

Weight: 55kgs

Occupation: S.6 leaver

What do you want to be after university?

An entrepreneur.

What constitutes true beauty?

Being smart, natural and real.

******************************

Jordan Mushambokazi

Age: 19

Height: 1. 73m

Weight: 57kgs

Occupation:Student

What will you do if you win the Miss Rwanda title?

I will encourage the youth to save for their future.

What is your favourite body part?

My nose.

******************************

Fiona Uwase

Age: 20

Height: 1.70m

Weight: 55kgs

Occupation: Student

Who is your celebrity crush?

I don't have any.

Why did you join this pageant?

To have a sense of fulfillment and achievement and I'm glad to be one of the candidates. The memories and lessons from here will be of great benefit.

******************************

Liliane Uwase Ndahiro

Age:21

Height: 1.75m

Weight: 65kgs

Occupation: Student

What's your favourite body part?

My lips.

Why did you join Miss Rwanda pageant?

I want to fight drug abuse among the youth and I know that Miss Rwanda is a platform that can help me achieve this.

******************************

Solange Uwineza

Age:21

Height: 1.72m

Weight: 51kgs

Occupation: Student

What is your favourite hobby?

Singing.

If you were to change anything in this world what would it be?

Teenage pregnancies. I would ensure that all girls stay in school.

Follow @sharonw91