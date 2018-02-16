Nigeria: Soccer Star Anichebe Back in England

With eyes fixed on crashing into the 23-man Nigerian party to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, frozen-out Super Eagles striker, Victor Anichebe has returned to England following his spell in Chinese football.

The 29-year-old former Super Eagles attacker is currently a free agent, having had a brief spell with Beijing Enterprises in the Chinese Super League (CSL).

Anichebe's last club in England was Sunderland: he scored three goals for the Black Cats in the 2016/17 season, but left when they were relegated from the Premier League. He has also featured for Everton and West Bromwich Albion.

Bolton Wanderers are reportedly keen on signing the Nigerian to boost their attacking options.

According to the Sunderland Echo, the Trotters view the free agent as a potential replacement for Gary Madine, who joined Cardiff City last month.