Rwanda: What's On This Weekend?

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? There's always something going on in Kigali. Check out our guide for things to do this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Black Panther premiere party

Get ready for a 'black carpet' experience at the official premier party for the fantasy film, Black Panther happening today at Kigali City Tower rooftop. Dress code is all black or African attire. Music will be by Kigali's finest DJ Toxxyk and DJ Makeda at an entry fee of RWF 7,000 for early birds and RWF 10,000 at the door.

AIC Valentine's dinner

AIC Rwanda members and partners will enjoy bubbly drinks, a fabulous dinner buffet and live band as they celebrate a belated Valentine's Day at Kigali Serena Hotel tomorrow Saturday February 17 at 7pm. Tickets go for Rwf 20,000 per person and Rwf 35,000 per couple.

Belly dance for beginners

If you love dancing try out the introduction workshop for absolute beginners in belly dance by Kat who will take you step-by-step through a safe dance technique.

Expect to learn how to "shake it like Shakira" and hopefully inspire you to take on the belly dance journey. It's happening tomorrow February 17 from 3.30 to 5pm at World Fusion Dance Studio, Gacuriro. The fee is RWF 10, 000 per dancer.

Kimihurura Volleyball Cup

Pros and amateurs will be competing for the Kimihurura Volleyball Cup on Sunday February 18 at 11am at Mamba, Kimihurura. All players will pay Rwf20, 000 with the winning team taking home a cash prize, trophy, and two cases of beer. DJ Gil Low will be spinning disks.