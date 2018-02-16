Nigeria: I Remain Committed to Taking Nigeria to Next Level - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated the committment of his governement to take Nigeria to the next level.

This made this known while speaking at the induction of the Nigerian Air Force's Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, Tsaigumi, in Kaduna.

The president further said that his government is committed to delivering the much-needed change that would make the difference in the nation.

His words "We remain determined to overcome all challenges to our security and development as a nation.

"I enjoin all well-meaning Nigerians to join hands with us to make our collective dreams of greatness a reality."

"Government remains determined, despite numerous challenges to bring about the much-needed change that will lift our beloved nation to its rightful place as a major economic and political force on the world stage,".

He also said that enabling enterprise and the improvement of the quality of life through massive improvement of national infrastructure were part of his government's drive to achieve the goal.