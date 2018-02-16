Nigeria: Sokoto Historic Town Where Inhabitants Live in Darkness for 8 Years

Sokoto — For almost eight years now, the inhabitants of Silame town in Silame local government area of Sokoto state have been left in darkness following heavy down pour and flood that destroyed poles and other electrical installations in the locality, thereby disconnecting the area from the national grid.

Kano Chronicle observed that both socio-economic and agricultural activities have been adversely affected in the town following the unfortunate development.

Silame, an agriculturally blessed town with population of over 100,000 people, is located about 75km away from Sokoto, the state capital.The inhabitats are largely producers of rice, tomatoes, pepper, water lemon, sugarcane and onions during dry season as well as millet, sorghum, beans and guinea corn during wet season.

Speaking to Kano Chronicle on the lingering power outage in the area, the Village Head of Maje (Bunun Maje) recalled that Silame town was first connected with electricity in 2004 during the administration of Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa.

He noted that electricity remained stable until 2007 when flood destroyed some poles and brought down the electrical cables, thereby stopping electricity supply to the community.

However, the Marafan Silame, Alhaji Attahiru Sarkin Gobir said following the development, the community repaired the broken poles and replaced the damaged cables through communal effort.

Marafa Silame, who chaired the committee saddled with responsibility for restoring the power supply to the area, said the project cost them N370, 000. He, however, lamented that sometimes in 2011, the town witnessed a mass destruction of poles and electrical cables following heavy downpour and flood.

"The then Chairman of Silame Local Government Council, Alhaji Mani Mai-Shinki Katami provided the community with five electrical poles and some bags of cement. But unfortunately, the problem continued and later worsened after the transformer supplying the town with electricity was vandalised and most of the electrical poles and cables from the main transformer at Gidan Madi town of Tangaza local government were stolen," he noted.

He said several efforts made by the affected community to draw the attention the authorities concerned to effect repairs on the vandalised facilities proved abortive, saying "We wrote severally to the local government council of Silame until we were informed that the situation is beyond its power."

He added: "It was during our struggle to restore the electricity supply that public power sector was privatised. Two years ago, KAEDCO officials came to Silame and pledged to restore the power supply but since then, they have not come back.

"Lack of electricity supply has crippled activities in the historic town. Cottage industries such as welding, electronic/electrical appliances repairs and soft drink businesses have collapsed in the town.

"We have to go to Sokoto for electrical, welding issues and our agricultural activities are facing a serious setback courtesy of lack of electricity in the town. We are really worried about this problem and we want government and all the relevant authorities to come to our aid by restoring the electricity supply to our town."

Dahiru Umar Silame, 38, a welder with 18 years' experience, said he was making N4, 000 to N5, 000 daily, and up to N10, 000 on a good day when the electricity supply was stable in the area.

"When we were newly connected, the power was stable, and lasted a whole week without interruption. But now I am using two generators to conduct my business. I am spending N1,400 daily on diesel and N10,000 to N15,000 on regular maintenance of the two generating sets," he stated.

The artisan therefore, called on all stakeholders to come to their rescue, lamenting that the situation had resulted to increasing rates of burglary in the town and its surroundings.

Piqued by the prevailing situation, a member representing Silame constituency in the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Alhaji Atiku Limam Gande, had last week moved a motion on the floor of the house, urging state government to redress the situation.

He said apart from Silame town, other areas affected by the lingering power outage include Garin Magaji,Gande ,Dankala in Silame local government as well as Maikulki and Bunkari in Binji local government area of the state.

He regretted that the situation had crippled business and social activities in the areas. The legislator, who noted the agricultural and economic potentials of the communities, said electricity supply was essential to the community's overall development.

The Business Development and Relationship Officer (Sokoto Area Office) of the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KAEDCO), Abubakar Ibrahim Hashim commented on the development.

"For local government areas that have problems of power supply as a result of vandalisation or destruction by rainstorm, we have service centers at various local government areas. The affected communities can report their cases to these centers and our officials will report to us for necessary actions.

He added: "We normally send our engineers from the area office to go and inspect the affected places and find out the level of vandalization. If it is something that we can quickly repair and restore the light, we can do it at our own level, but if it is something beyond our powers, then we have to take it to our headquarters.

"From our headquarters, they will look at it and take the necessary action. You know this kind of problem is capital intensive, it is not something we can do at the area office, we have to take it to our headquarters."