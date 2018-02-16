16 February 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Villagers Sue Zim Government Over Grace Mugabe - Report

Photo: Munyaradzi Chamalimba/The Herald
Former first lady Grace Mugabe in Mazowe in October 2017 with Women Affairs, Gender and Community Development Minister Nyasha Chikwinya and a visiting delegation of United Kingdom-based businesspeople.

The Zimbabwean government has reportedly been sued by villagers who were evicted from Manzou farm in Mazowe in 2017 to pave way for the then first lady Grace Mugabe.

The villagers were evicted in spite of a court order granting them reprieve to stay on the farm until government secured alternative land for them.

According to NewsDay, through their human rights lawyer, Noble Chinhau, the 30 villagers led by Leonard Mukoore, were demanding compensation for loss of property and dignity they suffered during the forced eviction.

Chinhau cited Home Affairs Minister Obert Mpofu, Acting police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga and six junior cops as respondents.

In court papers filed at the Bindura magistrates court, the families accused the police of evicting them without a court order.

Source: News24

