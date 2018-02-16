Nigeria: Skeleton Coach, Vienneau, Backs Adeagbo to Shine in Pyeonchang

Nigeria's skeleton athlete at the Pyeonchang 2018 Winter Olympics Games, Simidele Adeagbo, has the mindset of a champion ahead of her debut race on Friday, February 16, Nick Vienneau, her American coach, has declared.

Adeagbo becomes the first Nigerian, African and black female to compete in skeleton at the Winter Olympics.

Vienneau, who joined Adeagbo last November at the North American Cup race, in Park City, Utah, described her as "a natural athlete and seasoned competitor who sets big goals and exercises discipline as well as energy into accomplishing them."

When asked about the target in Pyeonchang, he replied: "I am convinced she was born ready to compete. Simi's podium performance surprised people at the Lake Placid, NAC race. We always aim to surprise. She has progressed immensely since beginning to slide.

"Every day she brings her best to the table in order to grow and compete at a new level. I wish we had weeks to train on this track, but that is part of the fun and challenge of skeleton. She and her sled will be primed and ready on race day," he stated.

Speaking on the preparation so far, Vienneau said: "Every day, we've touched on so many elements of pushing and sliding, technique, equipment and most importantly mindset.

"Keeping a competitive mindset while managing expectations through such a demanding growth experience is a delicate balancing act."

Adeagbo will hit the track at 20:20 local time in what will be a historic debut for the country at the Games as she becomes first Nigerian athlete to ever compete in the Winter Olympics.

Tomorrow, Adeagbo will return to complete her schedule.