Nigeria: Adeagbo's Coach Predicts Bright Outing As Athlete Begins Medal Chase At Winter Olympics

Nigeria's skeleton athlete at the Pyeonchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games, Simidele Adeagbo has the mindset of a champion ahead of her debut race today, her American coach, Nick Vienneau declared yesterday.

Adeagbo will hit the track at 20:20 local time today at the Sliding Center in Pyeonchang, South Korea, in what will be a historic debut for Nigeria at the Games. She becomes the first Nigerian, African and black female to compete in skeleton event at the Winter Olympics.

Vienneau, who joined Adeagbo last November at the North American Cup race, in Park City, Utah, described her as "a natural athlete and seasoned competitor who sets big goals and exercises discipline as well as energy into accomplishing them."

When asked about the target in Pyeonchang, he replied: "I am convinced she was born ready to compete. Simi's podium performance surprised people at the Lake Placid, NAC race. We always aim to surprise. She has progressed immensely since beginning to slide."

According to the Communications Director, Bobsled and Skeleton Federation of Nigeria, Chisom Mbonu-Ezeoke

Adeagbo will return to complete her schedule tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Travelstart Nigeria, Africa's largest online travel agency, has charged the team to put up their best performances and aim for gold in South Korea. Travelstart partnered with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, as flight sponsors of the Nigerian bobsled and skeleton team to the Winter Olympics.

According to Country Manager of Travelstart Nigeria, Philip Akesson, the company is proud to be associated with the historic team and urges all Nigerians to support the team to enable them excel at the Games.

Also speaking, the General Manager, Air France/KLM Nigeria & Ghana, Michel Colleau said: "At KLM, we are always looking for ways to be innovative. We care about our customers and we are also interested in supporting the countries we fly to.

The Nigerian Bobsled and Skeleton team is a group of young ladies who are innovative, dynamic, ambitious, pacesetters, and resilient. This great quality set them apart and embodies our company's ambitions. We are pleased about the driving partnership with Travelstart to fly the flag carrying team to South Korea to support their quest for gold."