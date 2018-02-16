16 February 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Hundreds Set for Rwamagana Marathon

By Peter Kamasa

Over 150 people will participate in the Rwamagana Challenge Marathon in Rwamagana town on Sunday.

Registration for participants is still ongoing, and the event has attracted people from different parts of the world including 38 from England.

"We have a good budget to work with and we want to make sure that the race is well organized so it can attract many athletes in future," the district Public Relations officer, Froduard Muragijimana said before adding that organizing the race will cost about Rfw10m.

The event is being organized by Rwamagana District in collaboration with Rwamagana Athletics Club. The event will have three categories including full marathon (42km), half marathon (21km) and five kilometres for run for fun for both men and women.

Top athletes from Rwanda are expected to participate. The first three editions of the race were not part of the national athletics calendar but effective this year, the race will be included on the Rwanda Athletics Federation activities.

It will be the second race of the 2018 season after last month's Kigali Half Marathon which was won by Felicien Muhitira (men) and Salome Nyirarukundo (women).

