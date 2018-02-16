Rwanda: Poor Turn-Up At Valentine's Comedy Show

Organisers of the Valentine's Day comedy show featuring Ugandan funny man Patrick Idringi "Salvador" had little to smile about, thanks to a poor crowd turn out.

The show at the Hotel Vila Portofino poolside featured the Ugandan funny man, who was also celebrating his 33rd birthday. He was preceded on stage by live band music, which provided solace on a night when many curtain-raising acts were a no show.

Even local comedian Arthur Nkusi, who was supposed to usher Idringi on stage turned up as the Ugandan comedian was signing out.

Royal FM presenter MC Tino, the day's Master of Ceremonies,had the unenviable task of keeping the small crowd alive, and in the end, many of his jokes were directed at the show's poor attendance.

The evening kicked off with live band music featuring classic love ballads before a little known Tanzanian comedian, Pili Pili stepped on stage. His very brief performance seemed like a joke in itself, and after, he was the first victim of MC Tino's sharp barbs which he later extended to the show.

He would later compare the poor turn-out to that witnessed at the flopped Christmas concert featuring Knowless Butera and Bruce Melodie at the Kigali Convention Centre.

Tino started off the night with a mini tribute to fallen Ugandan singer Mowzey Radio, asking the DJ to play some of his popular songs.

Salvador eventually came on stage at 10:20 pm, but not after some preliminary off-stage drama.

Shocked at the poor turnout and the empty rows of seats, the comedian had a field day convincing TV journalists and others filming the show to turn off their cameras.

"Please only film if it's for personal use. Putting the show on YouTube will be cheating the people who came and paid their money," he was overheard pleading with camera crews. However, the real reason for the move was the poor attendance.

Exactly the same day a year ago, the comedian had staged one of his most memorable performances at the popular Wembley Arena in London on Valentine's Day 2017, sharing the stage with his mentor, Nigeria's Basket Mouth.

However, Wednesday's concert was a far cry from his London exploits.

He started off with his favourite subject, churning out a volley of tribal jokes from Uganda, spicing these with jokes about himself.

However, he only seemed to find his footing when he launched into jokes about love and relationships in his usual X-rated style.

As he signed out shortly after 11:00 pm, local comedian Arthur Nkusi's voice boomed from the audience, before the two briefly shared the stage.

Arthur then announced that it was Salvador's birthday, after which cake was cut and served by the two comedians. The two later hosted an after party at the Junction Lounge in Kisementi Remera.