16 February 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Rayon Sports Coach Karekezi Cautioned Over 'Performance'

By Peter Kamasa

Rayon Sports president, Paul Muvunyi has urged the head coach Olivier Karekezi to improve team performance despite beating Musanze FC on Wednesday; Rayon Sports beat Musanze 3-2 at Kigali Stadium on Wednesday.

The results saw them move to the third position on the league table, but Muvunyi is not happy with the way the team is playing.

"When you look at the performance in general, the team is not playing well, so if we do not see change we will work on it. We need to improve our staff but for now I cannot talk about replacing Karekezi ... but we need change," Muvunyi told Times Sport on Thursday.

"If he can change and improve the level of the team that will be fine with us. We will work on it soon. We need a change and the team has to improve the performance. We are not happy with the way we are playing," Muvunyi added.

However, Karekezi said that he is not worried of his future at the club, "I am still Rayon Sports head coach and I will keep doing my work and I am happy with the results we got against Musanze."

Azam Rwanda Premier League

Match Day 11

Saturday

AS Kigali vs Kirehe (Kigali Stadium)

Musanze vs Gicumbi (Ubworoherane Stadium)

Marines vs Police (Umuganda Stadium)

Amagaju vs Espoir (Nyagisenyi)

Wednesday

Rayon Sports 3-2 Musanze

