Rwanda: 3hills Delights Couples at Valentine's Day Show

Photo: New Times

Hope and Mucyo perform for couples on Valentine's Day.

Kigali music band 3Hills made it a night to remember for revellers who showed up at the Valentine's Day celebrations held on Wednesday at Park Inn Hotel's JJ Club in Kiyovu, Kigali.

Hope Irakoze and Eric Mucyo performed for couples that were celebrating their love on the annual renowned day.

Backed by a group of talented music instrumentalists, performances started at 9pm and mostly included zouk and R&B music from legendary musicians. They also made a few mixes of their own songs and other artists' love tracks.

Some of the songs included Thierry Cham's Oceans, Roch Voisine's Dit Lui, R Kelly's Happy People, and Kidum's Number Moja and Vimba.

The show ended a few minutes before midnight.