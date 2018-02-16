16 February 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Grieving Asbel Kiprop to Miss Trials

By Bernard Rotich

Grieving former world 1,500 metres champion Asbel Kiprop will not compete in Saturday's Commonwealth Games trials at Kasarani.

Kiprop lost his elder brother Bellah Kemboi (35) due to what doctors say was heart failure. Kemboi collapsed on Tuesday morning while going through his daily chores at his home in Simat, Uasin Gishu County.

Kiprop said he has lost a brother who was so close to him. "I have lost a brother who was close to me and was always there to support me in my career. I will always miss him," said Kiprop.

Funeral arrangements are being held at their home in Simat and he will be buried on Tuesday next week.

